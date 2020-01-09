Wake Forest will not have fans at sporting events this fall

Truist Field will be empty of spectators as Wake Forest football hosts #1 Clemson in 2020 home opener.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest football hosts #1 Clemson for its 2020 home opener, but no fans will be there to attend.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provided guidance for the Sept. 12 contest, and the university's athletic department subsequently chose to close off sporting events from fans for the fall season.

“Wake Forest Athletics staff have worked hard this summer in conjunction with health authorities to develop extensive plans to adhere to social distancing requirements and safely host our student-athletes parents and families, students, and a limited number of fans inside our venues,” Director of Athletics John Currie said.

The nationally televised match-up at Truist Field will undoubtedly miss the energy and excitement 30,000+ fans provide, but Currie insisted the decision was made in the best interest of public health and safety.

“We understand there are many variables involved in fighting the pandemic and we respect DHHS’s guidance. We will miss the passion and support of Wake Forest fans in the Truist Field stands on September 12, but we will continue to work to demonstrate our ability to safely host Deacon Nation for future contests,” Currie said.

The current NCDHHS guidance also extends to Wake Forest’s men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and volleyball teams through September. Wake Forest athletics has yet to release full schedules for its sports teams as many of the NCAA's athletic conferences scramble to manage COVID-19.

While Wake Forest is offering virtual season tickets as a way to cope with lost revenue, fans will not be permitted to tailgate outside Truist Field or in nearby parking lots on Deacon Blvd, Wake Forest officials said.

Season ticket holders have the option of transitioning all or a portion of the purchase to a contribution, rolling over 2020 season tickets to 2021 or receiving a full refund.