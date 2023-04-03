Seeds, Brackets Announced for 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

The Tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Miami is the No. 1 seed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday (March 7-11) at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 70th edition of the tournament will be played for the 29th time in Greensboro.

After capturing its first ACC regular-season championship since the 2012-13 season, Miami (24-6, 15-5 ACC) claimed the tournament’s No. 1 seed as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. Virginia (23-6, 15-5) shared the ACC regular-season crown and notched the No. 2 seed in the tournament, with the Hurricanes earning the tiebreaker for the top seed based on their 66-64 victory over UVa on Dec. 20 in Coral Gables, Florida.

No. 3 seed Clemson (22-9, 14-6) and No. 4 Duke (23-8, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open tournament play on Thursday. The Tigers notched their best tournament seed since earning the No. 3 seed in 2008.

The tournament opens Tuesday with a trio of games. No. 12 seed Florida State (9-22, 7-13) faces No. 13 Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 Boston College (15-16, 9-11) plays No. 15 Louisville (4-27, 2-18) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12) takes on No. 14 Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

No. 8 seed Syracuse (17-14, 10-10) plays No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10) at noon Wednesday to start the second round. No. 5 seed Pitt (21-10, 14-6) battles the winner of the Florida State-Georgia Tech contest at 2:30 p.m. In the second session, No. 7 North Carolina (19-12, 11-9) plays the winner of the Boston College-Louisville game at 7 p.m., while No. 6 NC State (22-9, 12-8) takes on the Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner at 9:30 p.m.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

The full 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 7

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 8

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 10

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 11

Championship