Vehicle crash shuts down Randleman Road & Meadowview Road in Greensboro

Randleman Road at Meadowview Road and all lanes of Meadowview Road are closed between Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lanes of Randleman Road at Meadowview Road are closed.

Meadowview Road in both directions is closed between Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street.

Greensboro police said serious injuries are involved.

There is no timeframe for when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

There is no additional information at this time.

