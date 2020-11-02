RURAL HALL, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed a section of Memorial Industrial School Road which washed away along Trick-Um Creek, near N.C. 8, east of Rural Hall on Tuesday.

NCDOT says the road was closed due to damage that left a guardrail unsupported and the road dangerous for drivers.

The department is evaluating repair solutions for the location, and the road will remain closed until the repair can be made, with a detour in place following N.C. 8, and Shiloh Church, Baux Mountain and Red Bank roads.

NCDOT says drivers should be cautious near the closure, mindful of crews working in the area, and should allow extra time for the detour.

