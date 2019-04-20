FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. — It’s one of those moments that just gives you the chills. That’s after an American Flag was the only thing left standing after a devasting tornado hit in Franklin County, Virginia.

Four men worked to rescue the flag from the home as the Leanna Scachetti captured it all on video.

A confirmed tornado touched down near Smith Mountain Lake. The tornado destroyed homes in the area.

The storm outbreak Friday was part of a widespread system across the southern part of the nation.

In North Carolina is prompted multiple tornado warnings.

In Haw River, Hannah Moody captured video of an apparent funnel cloud during a tornado warned storm in Alamance County. It was spotted at the corner of North Church Street and Hollar Drive.

