FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. — It’s one of those moments that just gives you the chills. That’s after an American Flag was the only thing left standing after a devasting tornado hit in Franklin County, Virginia.

Four men worked to rescue the flag from the home as the Leanna Scachetti captured it all on video.

A confirmed tornado touched down near Smith Mountain Lake. The tornado destroyed homes in the area.

The storm outbreak Friday was part of a widespread system across the southern part of the nation.  

In North Carolina is prompted multiple tornado warnings. 

In Haw River, Hannah Moody captured video of an apparent funnel cloud during a tornado warned storm in Alamance County. It was spotted at the corner of North Church Street and Hollar Drive.

PHOTOS | Storm Damage Across The Piedmont Triad
Fire crews clear trees after storm
Fire crews clear trees after storm
Tree crashes on house in Glendale Court in Winston-Salem
Tree down after storm
Tree down in Glendale Court in Winston-Salem
Fallen trees in Winston-Salem
Tree damage in Surry Co.
Down tree in Clemmons
Fallen trees in Surry Co. following tornado warning
Cleaning up the damage after storms in Surry Co.
Tree snapped in half in Surry Co.
Down tree in Clemmons
Down tree in Clemmons
Trees down across the Piedmont Triad

