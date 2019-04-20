HAW RIVER, N.C. — It was a scary moment captured on video as a woman filmed an apparent funnel cloud during a tornado warned storm in Alamance County.

Hannah Moody captured the video at the corner of North Church Street and Hollar Drive before going inside to take cover.

The storm outbreak Friday was part of a widespread system across the southern part of the nation. 

It also prompted multiple tornado warnings across the state. 

Remember to do the following during a tornado:

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS


From the National Weather Service

  • The safest place to be is an underground shelter, basement, or safe room.
  • If no underground shelter or safe room is available, a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a sturdy building is the safest alternative.
  • Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes. Abandon mobile homes and go to the nearest sturdy building or shelter immediately.
  • If you are caught outdoors, seek shelter in a basement, shelter or sturdy building. If you cannot quickly walk to a shelter: Immediately get into a vehicle, buckle your seat belt and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter.
  • If flying debris occurs while you are driving, pull over and park. Now you have the following options as a last resort: Stay in your vehicle with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows, covering with your hands and a blanket if possible.
  • If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, exit your car, and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands.
  • Your choice should be driven by your specific circumstances
  • Cover yourself with a mattress, sleeping bags, or pillows
  • Wear a helmet to protect your head
  • Get low to the ground or floor as much as possible and cover yourself

HOUSE STAND-ALONE BUILDING:

  • Get to the lowest level possible
  • Go to an area with as many walls between you as possible
  • Get in a bathtub or interior closet

