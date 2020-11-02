KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A lost pet and their owner are reunited again thanks to the help of a Kernersville police officer.

Officers with the Kernersville Police Department were training at a shooting range near Belews Creek when they spotted a cockatiel bird in a nearby tree.

Claire Doyle lost her pet bird named Gus-Gus on Friday afternoon, but thanks to Kernersville Police the two are now back home together.

An officer noticed the bird in a tree about 10 miles from Claire’s home and was able to return it to her at her job.

The bird was missing for 3 nights and had recently learned how to fly.

OTHER STORIES

Are you ready? Greensboro Grasshoppers to hold national anthem auditions this March

'The truth will not change' | Family of Jason Corbett responds to overturned convictions in N.C. courts

Guilford County Schools announces February 17 as make-up day for most students

Need mulch? Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is giving it away for free!

Deadly tractor-trailer crash kills 1, injures 3 others

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775