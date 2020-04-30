CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from April 30, 2019, on the day of the shooting.

UNC Charlotte will hold a virtual remembrance Thursday on the one year anniversary of the shooting that killed two and injured four others. The ceremony will be held at 5:10 p.m.

"We will recognize the day with “United: A Remembrance Program” — a virtual event that pays tribute to Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, and honors Drew, Emily, Rami and Sean, and all the students in the classroom that day," UNC Charlotte announced on its website.

Closer to the actual event, additional information and direct links will be provided through email, Inside UNC Charlotte and the University’s social media channels.

The program will feature Student Body President Chandler Crean and Student Body Vice President Adela Mann, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin Bailey, and a special appearance from CBS News correspondent and alum, Don Dahler ’91.

An artistic video created by faculty member Jeff Murphy and accompanied by an original composition written by faculty member John Allemeier will be presented at the ceremony as well as musical performances by “Water From Fire” featuring alumni John Woodall ’14 and Kevin Brawley ’13.

