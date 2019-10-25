GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 94-year-old woman is recovering after being sexually assaulted by a man this week. Police have confirmed the incident happened at her house and a person has been charged in the investigation.
Walter Kapatric Colston is accused of breaking into the woman's Greensboro house and sexually assaulting by inappropriately touching her in a sexual manner, police say.
Investigators have charged Colston with two counts of Breaking and Entering to Terrorize or Injure, Injury to Personal Property and Second-Degree Sex Offense.
He's in the Guiford County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.
If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at: 336-373-1000.
