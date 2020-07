Police said they responded to the 2000 block of E. Market Street in response to the gunshot wound call.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot in Greensboro Thursday according to the Greensboro Police Department. Police said they responded to the 2000 block of E. Market Street in response to the gunshot wound call at 1:22 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. At this time, police said there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.