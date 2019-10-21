WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager is facing felony charges after a gun was confiscated from the student's backpack on campus in Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says.

A School Resource Officers (SRO) confiscated the handgun from a student on the Parkland High School Campus, the sheriff's office confirms. SROs assigned to Parkland High School worked with school administrators, to performed a search of a student's belongings after receiving an anonymous tip about a gun. The handgun was found in the 15-year-old student's backpack, deputies said.

No one was injured and the firearm was not displayed. Investigators say the preliminary investigation has not indicated a known threat to any student or staff members.

“I appreciate the individual who gave us the anonymous tip. The adage ‘if you see something, say something’ is used so frequently we forget that the truth of the matter is, by doing so, you just may save a life,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough emphasized.

The teen is facing a felony charges for: Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property and Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800 for English or (336) 7283904 for Spanish.