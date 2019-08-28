HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a High Point University student who had plans to shoot up the school was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police documents, Paul Steber, 19, admitted to officers he was planning a school shooting. Police say Steber was found with two guns on campus, and had a "plan and timeline to kill people."

High Point University says several students reported to HPU staff that Steber had guns in his possession. Steber was removed from campus and the guns were turned over the guns to the High Point Police Department.

The university says that there is no immediate threat.

Steber is being held in jail under a $2,000,000 bond.

State law prohibits any person, even with a concealed handgun permit, from carrying a gun on school property.

High Point University released a statement saying in part "HPU Security and HPPD appreciate that students reported finding the firearms to HPU staff. HPU encourages students to follow the rule of 'If you see something, say something.'"

High Point University released a statement saying in part "HPU Security and HPPD appreciate that students reported finding the firearms to HPU staff. HPU encourages students to follow the rule of 'If you see something, say something.'"

