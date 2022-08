Police said Antoine Marice Reid, 19, was arrested for the murder of Keyona Deasia Walker, 21.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police arrested a teenager they said shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in July.

Police charged 19-year-old Antoine Marice Reid with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker.

Walker was shot and killed on July 25 while inside a house on East Whittington Street. A 911 call revealed someone allegedly shot into the home.

Reid was also charged with discharging a gun into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.