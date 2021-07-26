21-year-old woman dies after assault; killer on the run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly assault and searching for a suspect in the city's latest act of violence.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 200 block of East Whittington Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim in the case is 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker and she died as a result of her injuries.
Investigators have not released how she died but say her death is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Greensboro crime:
What other people are reading: