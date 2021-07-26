21-year-old woman dies after assault; killer on the run

Police say someone assaulted and killed 21-year-old Keyona Deasia late Sunday night on East Whittington Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly assault and searching for a suspect in the city's latest act of violence.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 200 block of East Whittington Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim in the case is 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker and she died as a result of her injuries.

Investigators have not released how she died but say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

