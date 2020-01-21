GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot to death.

Investigators said Brannon Alexander Tyson was killed Monday afternoon in the shooting on Fewell Road. Police discovered Tyson who collapsed inside a house after being shot. Police tried lifesaving efforts, but Tyson died from his injuries. He did not live at the house but he did live near it according to police.

There have been no arrests in his death.

