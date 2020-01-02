BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say the body of a missing woman could be in a landfill after she was believed to be getting items from a dumpster.

Burlington Police responded to the Alamance Crossing shopping center on Boone Station Drive concerning a missing persons case involving 30-year-old Stephanie Cox of Burlington.

Police say Cox was originally reported missing to Greensboro Police on Jan. 30., and was reported by family to have last been seen in Greensboro.

Investigators say a car was reported unattended and located in a service drive behind a row of businesses at Alamance Crossing.

Burlington Police checked the car and determined it had not been stolen.

Police say on that same day Stephanie Cox was reported missing to the Greensboro Police Department by family.

Burlington Police say the investigation leads officers to believe that Cox is deceased, and foul play has not been suspected.

Investigators say Cox is believed to have been attempting to collect items from a dumpster alone shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Police believe that Cox did not exit the dumpster prior to it being serviced at 1:47 am.

Burlington Police are actively working with officials across North Carolina to identify waste processing stations and or landfills that may have been involved in the disposal of materials removed from the Burlington location.

