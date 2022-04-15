Two charged after man shot to death at Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem

Police said Reginald Anthony Williams, 25, of Winston-Salem was charged with murder.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features overall crime rates increasing across the Triad when it comes to violent crimes from Oct. 2021.

Two people are facing charges after a man was shot and killed at the Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem.

Police said Reginald Anthony Williams, 25, of Winston-Salem, was charged with murder. A woman was also charged in the case. Winston-Salem police said Nautica Shanice Baldwin, 26, of Winston-Salem was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Williams got into an argument with Arthur Little, 52, inside the business Wednesday afternoon and shot him. Another man was wounded in the shooting in his leg.

Williams was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond. Baldwin was also placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. She was given a $25,000 bond.