ABSS to announce new superintendent

ABSS Board of Education called a special board meeting to replace the interim superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System is to name a new superintendent for the school district.

ABSS Board of Education called a special meeting Monday to appoint a person to step into the role.

In September, superintendent, Bruce Benson, submitted a letter to the Board of Education requesting to be released from his current contract at the start of January 1, 2022. Since then, Dr. Jim Merrill has served as interim superintendent.

ABSS isn't the only one in need of a superintendent. Guilford County Schools is also on the hunt for one. At the end of the year, Dr. Sharon Contreras said she'd be leaving her role at the end of the school year.

GCS board members plan on giving an update about the process and how the search is going at next Tuesday's meeting.

