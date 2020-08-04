WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2020

News to note on Wednesday:

The City of Burlington made some changes to its state of emergency order that will go into effect tonight at 7. The city says large retailers that are essential must limit the number of customers that can come into their stores to practice better social distancing.

A Guilford County woman tested positive for coronavirus, and she just became a new mother. Now, she's waiting on her baby's coronavirus test results.

Check out how the Triad is making masks in the fight against coronavirus, including a Davidson County teen who is dedicating her sewing skills to help first responders.

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

