Health officials concerned about North Carolina youngsters as COVID-19 decline flattens

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's key COVID-19 metrics show trends are leveling off after weeks in decline.

North Carolina's Department of Health updated its COVID-19 County Alert System. It shows 18 counties COVID-19 numbers have improved, while 19 counties have worsened. The remaining 63 counties stayed in the same tier since numbers were last updated on Apr. 1.

Why it matters: State health officials are hesitant to fully lift state restrictions until COVID-19 numbers reach lower levels.

Those officials hoped widespread vaccination would hasten the decline of the virus, but many people have balked at the shot. To date, only one-third of eligible North Carolinians have received a vaccine.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the members of the state's coronavirus task force have repeatedly said they are making their decisions based on the data they receive. If North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers hit a point of stasis or increase, expect restrictions to stay put.

What's different: Although levels are far below the post-holiday peak in January, most of the state continues to experience significant or substantial community spread, state health officials said in a Friday release.

Health officials are particularly concerned with increasing numbers of coronavirus spreading in younger adult age groups, according to the state's data.

They said it:

"We want to see our trends in new cases, hospitalizations and percent positive of tests decline again. The best way we can do that is by having as many people get vaccinated as quickly as possible and keep wearing our masks when out in public." - NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.