Increase in demand for COVID-19 testing expected following holiday weekend

North Carolina has completed over 1 million coronavirus tests as of July 6, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While many people took time off for the Fourth of July holiday, the coronavirus did not.

Coming off the holiday weekend, doctors said the demand for coronavirus testing is expected to increase.

"A lot of people still choose or chose to gather in relatively large groups and when you have many people together there may be exposure to the virus," said Dr. Lawrence Nycum, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Novant Health in Greater Winston Salem market.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said a total number of 1,051,846 tests as of the July 6 update. The data says 9 percent of those tests have been positive.

Dr. Nycum said Novant Health is prepared for any anticipated increase in testing following the July 4 weekend.

"Novant Health has the testing resources in place to manage the demand and the likely increase in the cases across the triad," said Dr. Nycum.

Nycum said since March, Novant Health has tested over 25,000 in Forsyth County, and 121,000 patients across the Novant Health system, which includes North Carolina and Virginia.

During a coronavirus update last week, the state said the capacity for testing and contact tracing is increasing which is one of the key factors to stopping the spread.

Dr. Nycum said although the ability to test in high numbers is still available, it's important to take any charge possible to stop the spread.

"I recognize the frustration in isolation people feel and we know how eager everyone is to put COVID-19 behind us, however, unfortunately, we’re not there yet," he said.

"I think people should wear a mask in public. It’s incumbent upon all of us to be good citizens around that issue," he said.

LabCorp is also anticipating an increase in testing on a national level, from 130,000 per day to 150,000 per day by mid-July, according to a statement.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a steady increase in demand for molecular testing and we are doing everything we can to continue delivering results in a timely manner while continually increasing testing capacity," said LabCorp.

That increase in demand could cause results to take longer than 1-2 days to come back, said LabCorp.

Quest Diagnostics is also seeing an increase in demand for testing and noted potential delays in turnaround times in a statement Monday.