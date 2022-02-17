15-year-old hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 15-year-old was struck by a car in Winston-Salem.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said the teen was hit by a car Thursday night in the area of Ebert Road and Swaim Road. Officers said citizens helped to render medical aid until the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS arrived. The teen was taken to the hospital. Police said the driver of the car was not injured.
They also said the driver has not been charged at this time.
Police have not released the condition of the teen who was injured.