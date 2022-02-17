x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

15-year-old hit by car in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the teen was hit by a car Thursday night in the area of Ebert Road and Swaim Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 15-year-old was struck by a car in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the teen was hit by a car Thursday night in the area of Ebert Road and Swaim Road. Officers said citizens helped to render medical aid until the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS arrived. The teen was taken to the hospital. Police said the driver of the car was not injured.

They also said the driver has not been charged at this time.

Police have not released the condition of the teen who was injured.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

Firefighters rescue man trapped in car after hitting building in Winston-Salem

Pilot killed in I-85 plane crash in Davidson County was a veteran

'Time to take focus off masks,' Gov. Cooper encouraging end to local mask mandates

In Other News

Driver hits teen in Winston-Salem