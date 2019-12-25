GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holidays are a time for family, food, and giving. But for some families, that might not always be possible.

So, organizations in Greensboro made an effort to ease the burden for families that might need help this holiday season.

"Families have to decide whether or not to pay the electric bill or buy toys for their kids," said Jaye Webb, a member of 4th Quarter, "We just want to ease the burden just a little bit by providing some help."

This is the second year 4th Quarter teamed up with Prestige Barber College to give back to the community.

Between Christmas and Thanksgiving, the two teams held toy drives, spreading kindness, and watching the community come together to help one another.

"People would come by and just donate toys," said Michael Crenshaw, a member of 4th Quarter, "And we don’t even know them but they’re just in that Christmas spirit."

The men said they collected hundreds of toys throughout the month of December. Christmas Eve morning, they posted a picture of about two hundred toys they still had leftover to give away.

They say within an hour, the toys were all gone.

Director of Prestige Barber College Gene Blackmon says he wasn't surprised to see how fast the toys went because he knows how big the need is.

"I'm not surprised our community likes to be supportive. A lot of times they just don’t know how to engage and be supportive of things like this," said Blackmon.

"I think it's that time of the year where we have to recognize there are challenges for families. That we come together and to provide a resource that we know is a need," said Webb.

The biggest takeaway for the trio is sending a message of kindness and hope to the community.

"It's not about us, it's about trying to do something for your community. Give back someway somehow," said Crenshaw.

"No child should wake up on Christmas without the opportunity to open a gift. It just shouldn’t happen and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen," said Webb.

Webb says 4th Quarter has been doing a toy drive giveaway since 2005. The group initially had 10 members, which grew to 19.

They have an annual back to school drive, toy drive, and feed the homeless several times throughout the year.

Prestige Barber College and 4th Quarter have partnered for the toy drive for the last two years.

