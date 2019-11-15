GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The family of Miranda, Zyilyan, and Ariyana Curtis will release balloons today in their memory.

A family member confirms that they're releasing the balloons at Hagan Stone Park in Pleasant Garden.

We're told it will happen around 4:30 today, November 15th in the cul-de-sac of 5920 Hagan-Stone Park.

