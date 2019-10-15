WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A committee in Winston-Salem has voted 3-1 to replace the “Dixie Classic Fair” name with the “Carolina Classic Fair.”

However, the Winston-Salem City Council must still vote on the new name next week at its meeting. The new name will be presented to City Council on Monday for a vote. City leaders must soon decide because they have to submit the new name to the state and national publications by early November.

The name change would take effect with next year's fair -- which will run from October 2-11 in 2020.

In May, the City asked for suggestions and the response was overwhelming with more than 8,000 people who took an online survey and more than 100 people took the time to call.

