North Carolina city removes Confederate monuments

City officials characterized the moves as temporary moves to protect public safety.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — (Editor's Note: Attached video is from a previous story) 

A North Carolina city along the coast has removed two Confederate statues located in public spaces near downtown. Wilmington officials said on Twitter early Thursday that they removed a statue of former Confederate politician George Davis and a statue at another Confederate memorial that didn’t depict a particular historical figure. 

News outlets reported that the bases of the monuments remained in place. City officials characterized the moves as temporary moves to protect public safety in accordance with a state law that generally prohibits permanent removals of Confederate monuments. The city is storing the two statues at an undisclosed location. 

