DANVILLE, Va. — Morgan Olson, LLC has bought the old IKEA plant building in Danville, Virginia, and plans to add 703 new jobs, according to a release from the city.

City leaders say the company will also invest $57.8 million into Danville.

Morgan Olson is the largest producer in the world of commercial truck bodies and the largest worldwide fabricator of high-capacity delivery vans for companies like UPS and FedEx. The company plans to use the building for a new walk-in panel van assembly operation.

In July, IKEA announced it would shut down its Danville facility, impacting 300 workers. The plant was company’s only manufacturing site in the United States. Leaders with Morgan Olson say current IKEA employees will receive priority consideration for the new jobs.

The company also plans to acquire 188 acres of surrounding property owned by RIFA for a needed storage yard for chassis and finished trucks/vans.

The jobs should be available next summer.

