LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Health Department said a rabid fox attacked three people at a school bus stop.

It happened in Lexington near the American Children's Home. Health officials said the fox attacked two teenagers but did not break the skin. It then ran off and bit someone else before being taken down.

If you see a rabid animal, stay away and call animal control. If you've been bitten or scratched, go to the doctor right away.

