BURLINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh confirmed Alamance County’s fifth case of rabies for the year Wednesday.

On August 26, Alamance County Animal Control was notified that a cat was found at a home on Banks Street in Graham. They sent the cat to the State Laboratory for Public Health for testing and the cat tested positive for rabies.

Two adults who were exposed to the cat will be receiving post-exposure treatment. There were also animals in the home who were exposed. All the animals were up-to-date on vaccinations and will receive a booster and be under 45-day quarantine at home.

The Alamance Health Department encourages those who live in the area and have pets outside to examine them for any wounds that may have come from contact with the cat.

They also encourage that you notify Animal Control or the Health Department’s Environmental Health office at (336) 570-6367 if you have questions or concerns.

If You Are Bitten By Any Animal:

-Wash the wound with soap and running water for ten (10) minutes and seek medical attention immediately.

-Write down the location of the animal and a description of the animal to provide to animal control. If the animal is someone’s pet, also get the owner’s name and address. Give this information to animal control or the health department.

-Do not try to catch any wild or stray animal

The Spay and Neuter Clinic, located at 1919 S. Church Street in Burlington, is offering rabies vaccinations from 10am-12 noon on Friday, August 30. The cost is $15.

The Spay and Neuter Clinic is also having a rabies vaccination and microchip clinic on September 14. The cost of vaccination is $5 and microchips are $20.

For more information or questions about rabies control and vaccinations requirements, contact the Health Department’s Environmental Health office at (336) 570-6367.

