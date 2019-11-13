GREENSBORO, N.C. — A big chill is infiltrating most of the U.S., and the Triad is in Mother's Nature's icy grasp. Unseasonably cold temperatures are forcing us to swap the fall sweaters for winter parkas.

VERIFY QUESTION

With a bitter morning low of 22 degrees, is Wednesday, November 13, 2019 the coldest November day on record?

VERIFY SOURCE

Meteorologist Terran Kirksey

VERIFY PROCESS

Kirksey explained the 22-degree low temperature tied the day's record set on November 13, 1977, but it did not break the month's record.

The Triad's coldest temperature in November on record, measured at PTI Airport, is 10 degrees on both November 25, 1970 and November 30, 1929.

The average high temperature is 62, and the average low is 41 for this time of year.

