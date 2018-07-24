GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s what we’ve all been waiting for! The Greensboro Police Department has finally released its Lip Sync video. And let’s just say it promises to deliver.

We’re talking about police dance-off moves, lip sync talent like no other as these officers put it all on the line.

Earlier this week the Greensboro Police Department posted that it was working on a Lip Sync challenge video.

The department put together a lip-sync video to the song “Summertime” by the Fresh Prince and Dj Jazzy Jeff.

We must say these officers lived up to their end of the deal.

