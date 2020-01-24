GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools closed Eastern Guilford Middle School for the day because of heating problems, officials say.

The issue was discovered this morning before school opened.

Crews are there now working to fix the problem.

Earlier this week, two other schools were faced with heating issues as well.

On Wednesday, Ferndale Middle School in High Point was without heat. Crews were there making repairs.

Maintenance crews were also at Swann Middle School on Thursday. Officials say it appears an issue with the heat pump may have been the cause for several classrooms not heating up.

GCS officials say the school system is faced with stressed equipment due to age and the extreme changes in the weather.

