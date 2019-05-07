ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Not only are law enforcement officials finding methamphetamine being transported to the Triad, but in some cases, it's also being made here.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said meth is becoming a big problem, not just in his jurisdiction, but throughout the United States.

"You say, 'Well, why is it coming in here?' Well we have two major interstates. One runs North-South, one runs East-West - 40 and 85," said Johnson, "The meth can be brought in here, dropped here in shipments and then be shipped anywhere in the southeastern United States."

Johnson said meth is cheap to make and can get someone hooked almost as bad as heroin can. "It gives you a high, higher than cocaine," he said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said any drug is a problem for any area. Capt. Henry Gray with the Special Investigative Services Division said they've seen an increase in meth, but not on the same level as heroin.

Greensboro Police said they haven't had any recent significant meth seizures, but they have made several arrests.

'You can buy a gram of meth almost half what a gram of cocaine would sell for and get the ultimate high," said Johnson.

One thing all agencies had in common is their advice to the public. If you see something, law enforcement is urging you to contact your local crime stoppers to submit anonymous tips.

'Operation Firecracker' Ends with 18 Arrests, 72 Charges, Seizure of Heroin, Meth and Other Drugs in Alamance Co.

"For the families here, I want them to understand that if they have any information - I don’t care if it's on one of their kids," said Johnson, "If they’re dealing this please let us know because other families are going to be destroyed by them selling meth or them using meth, heroin or cocaine. It’s a no win situation for everybody."

Johnson said his message to criminals dealing or making drugs is for them to know law enforcement will not stop seeking justice.

"There is a lot of families that are being totally destroyed and its sickening to me as the sheriff to see this happening to my people," he said.

Other stories to check out:

‘Oh, My God!’ Absolute Chaos Erupts In Alamance Courthouse With Arrest Of Murder Victim’s Family Member

'He's Gotten Away With It 5 Times Already.' Detectives Looking For Suspected Serial Thief

$3.6M in Cocaine, $1.3M Cash, 12 Cars Seized and 28 Offenders Identified In 'Operation Smooth Operator' in Alamance Co.