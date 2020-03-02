GREENSBORO, N.C. — In kindergarten, you learn your ABC's, colors, and how to form sentences.

But at Jones Elementary, they are doing all that and more in Spanish. It's all part of the Spanish Immersion program now in its 30th year.

Starting in kindergarten, kids are taught how to read, write and speak in Spanish.

"Our children take all of their state tests in English and do very very well," Principal Ron Luciano said.

Research shows it's best to start kids off young when learning a second language and full immersion is the quickest way.

"To survive in a global economy and a global world you have to be exposed to other cultures to other languages in this is the first step in that," Principal Luciano said.

The children are taught in Spanish all day long in kindergarten and first grade.

Then in second through fifth grade, English is introduced only for about an hour.

"By the time they leave here in fifth grade, they are truly bilingual and bi-literate," Principal Luciano said.

The program accepts 96 students in kindergarten each year. But it's hard to get in. The waiting list has nearly 300 names on it! The program is dedicated mostly to kids who live in the district, others are chosen via a lottery.

Seida Holmes is the curriculum facilitator at Jones. She knows first hand how impactful the program is. She was part of the first class of 12 students in 1990.

"Neither one of my parents spoke Spanish and it would be funny at the dinner table because . . . my younger brother did the program as well," Holmes said.

Holmes says she's grateful for the program that gave her a greater appreciation for the Spanish language.

"It means the world to me. You know when you are raised in here, it helps mold and shape who you are now," she said, "It's a good feeling to come back home and see the growth."

The Spanish immersion program is just one of nearly 70 special programs offered magnet schools in Guilford County.

Parents have the opportunity to learn more about them at the Guilford County Schools choice showcase on Wednesday.

That will be at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center from 5:30 -8:00 pm.

