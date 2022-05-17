Man arrested for armed robbery at Forsyth County Food Lion

Forsyth County Deputies make an arrest after identifying the suspect who robbed a Food Lion clerk at gunpoint.

Forsyth County Deputies arrested a man accused of robbing a Clemmons Food Lion clerk at gunpoint.

It happened at the grocery store on Kinnamon Village Loop around 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

The suspect left the scene before the deputies arrived but was later identified.

Surveillance footage showed Jeffrey Ryan Bullard, 34, holding a gun to the cashier's stomach while they were emptying the cash register.

Deputies obtained warrants for Bullard's arrest, which were served when Bullard was arrested by the Winston-Salem Police Department on Friday for an unrelated incident.

He is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.