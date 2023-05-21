NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway kicks into high gear for final race | Check out sights from WFMY News 2

NASCAR All-Star Race has shifted into high gear. WFMY News 2 crew is on the scene to see who will take home the trophy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is of Kyle Larson after he won the Trucks Series Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

After a week of racing fun at the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, race day is here!

WFMY News 2 crew is on the scene to see who will take home the trophy.

Check out all the fun as WFMY News 2 shifts into high gear at NASCAR All-Star Race.

Follow our Youtube NASCAR playlist for all the highlights from All-Star Week!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Josh Berry on the track during tonight's NASCAR All-Star Open Race. Berry won the 100 lap event here at @NWBSpeedway ....@WFMY pic.twitter.com/EWoTVehp5e — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

One race down at @Nwilkesboroswy! Watching this historic Cup Series return is amazing! @WFMY #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/CoWoYt6rZd — Daniel Crews WFMY (@DCrewsNews) May 21, 2023

Josh Berry wins the @NASCAR All-Star Open Race. Ty Gibbs finishes 2nd and both move on to race in tonight’s All-Star Race. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/oQydPydihn — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

Cars rolling out of the pits for tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Open Race. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6z4bAauNbx — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

Packed house in Benny Parsons Grandstand for tonight’s races at @NWBSpeedway ….@WFMY pic.twitter.com/fBQPpThvSm — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

Former @HPUMBB player and Jackman for Ty Gibbs Pit Crew @derrelledwards_ ready for tonight’s NASCAR Open Race. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/RoNZV4dr3g — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

get to see the No. 29 back in the Garage. Kevin Harvick started his career driving the No. 29 with @RCRracing and brought it back for tonight's NASCAR All-Star Race. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/CzYN4gwzcF — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

Here are the Cars that @RCRracing’s Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch will drive in tonight’s @NASCAR All-Star Race. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6wyXHUNrjd — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

Daniel Suarez will start on the Pole for tonight’s All-Star Race at @NWBSpeedway …@wfmy pic.twitter.com/jPDSo7GbYv — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

Final time in the No. 29 tonight for Kevin Harvick at @NWBSpeedway …@WFMY pic.twitter.com/k0DmCJMr0j — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

Race day has finally arrived at ⁦@Nwilkesboroswy⁩! I’ve had a blast meeting people and hearing their stories this week, you just never know who you might run into… ⁦@Justin_Nunley⁩ ⁦@savethespeedway⁩ @NASCAR⁩ @WFMY⁩ #randomfacts pic.twitter.com/xxZQ3OVCiJ — Daniel Crews WFMY (@DCrewsNews) May 21, 2023

Covers off the Cars and it’s time to start working ahead of tonight’s Races at @NWBSpeedway ….@WFMY pic.twitter.com/5mlaygDv25 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

NASCAR Team Crews heading to their haulers ahead of the opening of the Garage here at @NWBSpeedway pic.twitter.com/4oZORbJXPQ — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

Michael McDowell and Corey LaJoie are out speaking this Sunday morning for the chapel service. pic.twitter.com/vlQ6PEYLE8 — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) May 21, 2023

It’s Sunday and these NASCAR fans aren’t missing church!



This is the Fan Chapel Service for #NASCARAllStarWeekend pic.twitter.com/Aj0jr999d4 — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) May 21, 2023

Skies are clear and the tailgating is expectedly underway.



Let the countdown continue #NASCAR75 #NASCARAllStarWeekend @WFMY pic.twitter.com/SkNaJ5O3nr — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) May 21, 2023

Checking tire pressure on the official Pace Car for the @NASCAR All-Star Race. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/hFbE3189pX — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023

A look at Turn Four and down the front stretch to the Finish line where one driver will win $1,000,000 tonight in the @NASCAR All-Star Race. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/jz03KIQoYK — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 21, 2023