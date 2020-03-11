North Carolina Congressional District 6: A race to watch for

Democratic nominee Kathy Manning faces Republican candidate Lee Haywood. This race will determine whether the GOP maintain the majority in the NC General Assembly.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — All eyes are on the race for the newly formed Congressional district 6.

On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning and Republican candidate Lee Haywood.

This race is important because it will determine whether the GOP will maintain the majority in the NC General Assembly.

Incumbent Republican Mark Walker has served as Congressman of District 6 since 2015. But he announced late last year he would not run after the district lines were changed.

The old 6th district divided three democratic areas among different districts: Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro. Now, all of those cities are in the same district.

District 6 as it's drawn right now will be reevaluated after the 2020 census is complete.

Both candidates were out earlier Tuesday at polling places across the Triad talking with voters. Both told WFMY News 2 they are the best person for the job.

Kathy Manning said if elected she will work to get the pandemic under control and get people back to work and kids to school.

"Once we do that I want to get up there and fight for affordable accessible, accessible healthcare, and prescription drugs for everyone. We've got to make sure we are providing our kids with the best possible education no matter where they live," Manning said.

Lee Haywood said his values align with voters in the Triad. Like Manning, he too wants to get kids back to school among other issues.

"Personal protection, personal safety is number one I would say the debt is number two. Immigration is in there, judicial activism, and school choice. I want to make sure the schools are opened up to people of all economic strata," Haywood said.