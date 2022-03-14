Pastor appears in court on unpaid debt accusations in Greensboro

The case centers on a decade-old and sizeable debt that Anthony Knotts is being asked to pay back.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro pastor and businessman appeared in court Monday after failing to show up on two separate occasions, according to court documents.

"He kept running the (credit card) balance up and running the balance up and it got very high," Ed Cobbler said.

Reverend Anthony Knotts' case centers on a decade-old and sizeable debt that Ed Cobbler and his wife Pat said he owes. This case is not related to his recent arrest surrounding his restaurant Seafood Destiny and some bad checks Knotts is accused of writing.

Knotts was scheduled to appear in court earlier this year in the Cobbler case but when he failed to show, the judge ordered that he be arrested and placed in jail.

According to court documents, Ed Cobbler and his wife Pat said Knotts failed to make the payments on a credit card Cobbler let him use in 2011. Cobbler and his wife were members of Knotts's, The Embassy Church, and said he was a close and trusted friend. They said Knotts made some payments at first, but eventually racked up nearly $50,000 in unpaid charges.

"It just breaks my heart as to the way it has all come to this, it should have never been, it didn't have to be but he chose it to be this way," Pat Cobbler said.

Ed Cobbler said Knotts wrote them a couple of checks to pay off part of the charges but the checks were bad. Knotts he said did eventually pay some of the charges but not nearly enough.

In court paperwork obtained by News 2, the Cobblers also claim they invested $10,000 in a business venture that Knotts agreed to pay back.

Late last week Knotts penned a letter acknowledging some personal missteps and vowing to be a better version of himself. Knotts also apologized to the Cobblers, his family, his restaurant family, and himself.

"He is an honorable man, he is a person that is not trying to distance himself from any mistakes he's made, he's trying to accept any mistakes he's made and move forward," attorney James Keith said.

The proceedings Monday in court are referred to as a debtor’s exam and allow the attorney for the Cobbler's to understand more about Knotts' finances. Several members of Knotts family and some friends were in court, so were the Cobblers.

While the Knotts family declined to speak, the Cobblers talked briefly about a man they once considered a friend.

"It's been devastating, frustrating, very disappointing," Ed Cobbler said. "He was our pastor we trust him and loved him."

Jason Keith would not comment about the relationship between Knotts and the Cobblers right now. He also declined to speak much about the upcoming case involving his client's restaurant and allegations of bad checks being written to the seafood supplier. He did speak about the apology letter and his client's desire to move past this.

"He's doing the right thing," Jason Keith said. "He's accepting responsibility for his part whatever that may be and he's asking the people that support him to forgive him and to support him as he tries to transition past the situation."

The judge is expected to release Knotts from custody Monday. He is scheduled to be back in court on the other matter later this month.