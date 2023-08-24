Greensboro police identify officer involved in deadly shooting in an effort to increase transparency

As a part of GPD's changes to its policies on how to increase transparency, they released the name of the officer involved in a deadly shooting on Tuscaloosa St.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In an effort to increase transparency within the community, the Greensboro Police Department released the name of the officer involved in a deadly shooting.

On Thursday, June 22, police said 51-year-old Graham Roberson was shot and killed by a police officer just after midnight.

Police said officers were initially called to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Street about a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived and searched the area, an officer saw Roberson walking in the street moments later.

Greensboro police said Roberson "displayed" a gun, prompting the officer to shoot Roberson from their car, according to Greensboro police.

The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived.

Roberson was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from their injuries, according to police.

Police said the officer involved in this incident is identified as Officer John P. Corrigan.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident, which police said is standard protocol with critical incidents involving a death.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether GPD policies were followed, according to police.

Greensboro police said Officer Corrigan was placed on administrative duty on June 22, 2023, and remains on administrative duty pending the completion of the internal investigation.

Why is GPD releasing the officer's name?

The Greensboro Police Department is making changes to its media relations policy. The chief hopes putting the protocol to paper will educate the community on their policies and increase transparency.

"Critical incidents tend to have the most significant impact on a community, and it really draws a lot of attention to police policy, police practice, police training. We really just wanted to be open and transparent with the community," GPD Chief John Thompson said.

The newest section of the policy outlines a few things, including when the public information manager (PIM) will release information involving a critical incident, when the chief will release the names of involved officers, and when body-worn cameras and vehicle-mounted camera recordings will be released.

