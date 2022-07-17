Gibsonville community holds prayer vigil in support of NC-61 crash victims

The Lattero family and others gathered to support the families of the lives lost in a tragic car accident.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A prayer vigil was held for the Lattero family and other victims who were lost in a tragic car accident on NC-61 July 9.

Earlier this week, many businesses in the town of Gibsonville came together to start a fund for the Lattero family. Now, they're gathered in prayer Sunday as they continue to support all the families involved in a deadly crash.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 16-year-old Alexio Lattero lost control of his Dodge Charger, crossed the center lane, and hit a car.

Greensboro firefighter Rick Murrell, as well as two passengers in Alexio Lattero's car, 26-year-old Anna Lattero, and 15-year-old Sarah Martin, died from their injuries.

Communities continue to pour out an abundance of support for the family members who are grieving.

Rick Murrell was a 33-year veteran firefighter with the Greensboro Fire Department. The department said Rick Murrell earned the rank of Engineer, worked at Station 5 for most of his career, and was an example firefighter for those who knew him.

Rick Murrell was a husband and father of three children, ages 17, 19, and 21.

15-year-old Sarah Martin was also in the car with Alexio Lattero and Anna Lattero.

Sarah Martin's cousin, Taylor Cook, said she is someone you always wanted to be around. She loved to jet ski around the lake, hunt with her dad and loved the outdoors.

She was a straight-A student and a rising junior at Glenn High School. She was part of the academic club, and creative writing club, and was active in the technology department of theater.

Anna Lattero was Alexio Lattero's sister. She was inside the car with him during the crash. Family and friends said those two were inseparable and the best of friends. She was 26 years old.

Anna Lattero worked at a pizza place and gift shop in Gibsonville.

The family said she was friendly, took pride in being someone you could rely on, and was also known to be the 'cool aunt.'

Her family said she loved her nephew and would take him out to the park and give him sweet treats.

