Statewide program that will replace stolen EBT benefits launches Monday

A statewide program will launch on Monday, in coordination with local DSS offices, that will replace stolen EBT benefits.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thieves have caused headaches for thousands of EBT cardholders this year.

From card skimmers stealing the card numbers and pin -- to the latest scam targeting people by text message.

Thousands of dollars in benefits have been stolen from families across the state.

Right now 7,000 people receiving nutrition benefits are waiting for a new EBT card after the state cancelled their old one.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services -- those cards could have been compromised by the latest scam.

Any remaining balance from the compromised card will transfer to the new card, according to a spokesperson from DHHS.

DHHS says they are not aware of any supplemental benefits being made available for families while they wait for their new card.

In the meantime, food pantries are preparing for the additional need.

"We are going to do our best to serve those in our community. We have so much support from our faith community, from individuals, congregations in folks in the public you say that it's not right that people are hungry," said Greensboro Urban Ministry CEO, Brian Hahne.

Starting Monday, August 28th, the state will officially launch a program aimed at reimbursing families that have had their EBT benefits stolen.

To qualify, benefits would need to have gone missing after October 1, 2022.

Food and Nutrition Benefits and SNAP benefits are eligible.

Beneficiaries must complete an affidavit to request reimbursement.

The document is available online or at your local D-S-S office.

Once you submit the documentation -- it should take about 30 days to get your benefits reimbursed.

"In the very beginning, we didn't know if they were even going to be replaced or not. So, now that they've got that information from the USDA, the state has had time to put a plan together so that now the local DSS can carry the plan out," said Jessica Hunter with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Once you fill it out, you can drop it off, email or mail it to your local DSS office.

As for implementing new technologies to protect FNS benefit recipients, a spokesperson from DHHS says "We are in active discussion with our federal partners on assessing the best strategies to increase security of EBT cards, including considerations around implementing chip cards and other technologies."