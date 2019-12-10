THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are asking the public for help after a man's body was found on the side of Hasty School Road Saturday morning. Officers believe the man was hit by a driver in a Ford Explorer Friday night between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

The person killed has been identified as 34-year-old Alejandro Amador Perez of Thomasville. Police say the driver who hit Perez didn't stop.

More on they type of SUV: Police say from evidence collected at the scene the believe it's possibly a Ford Explorer, dark gray in color. The model years will be between a 2011 and 2015. The SUV will have damage in the front right corner, the headlamp assembly and the passenger side door/mirror.

Anyone with information or witnesses of this crash are being asked to contact Sgt. Elgin at (336) 475-4205.