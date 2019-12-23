WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire is working to determine the cause of a fire that left four people displaced.

Fire officials say it happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Signet Drive.

Crews have the fire under control and say the occupants were alerted by working smoke alarms.

No one was injured.

