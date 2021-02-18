Gov. Roy Cooper to give COVID-19 update as ice storm causes vaccine delays

The governor issued the state of emergency Wednesday amid statewide ice storms forecasted for Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the state COVID-19 task force will give an update on coronavirus in North Carolina at 2 p.m. The governor will also speak about the ice storm and the state of emergency.

The governor issued the state of emergency Wednesday amid statewide ice storms forecasted for Thursday, similar to what North Carolina experienced on Saturday, Feb 13. The weekend's event severely hampered the Triad, with WFMY News 2 meteorologists calling it "the worst ice event in the Triad in half a decade."

The state of emergency and allows for transportation waivers permitting utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state and get faster access to communities that have lost power. The Governor also authorized the activation of 40 National Guard personnel to support fallen tree and debris removal.

"This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages,” Cooper said. "People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western and Piedmont counties."

Gov. Cooper will also be joined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Safety coronavirus task force to debrief on the state's response to COVID-19 and provide the latest updates on North Carolina's vaccine distribution efforts.