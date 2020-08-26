NC State vs. Virginia Tech pushed back to Sept. 26

NC State will now begin the 2020 season at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

The NC State Wolfpack will hold off a little longer on the start of the 2020 football season.

The ACC announced NC State and Virginia Tech have agreed to move their previously scheduled season opener to a common bye week.

The game, originally set for Sept. 12 in Blacksburg, will now be played on Sept. 26.

“We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend,” said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren added, “The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed. There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and reacclimate after pausing our practices."

The Wolfpack is now scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

NC State officials said no final decisions have been made on capacity at games, although Carter-Finley Stadium will operate at reduced levels for the 2020 season.