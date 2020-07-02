GREENSBORO, N.C. — A simple google search to renew your license gives you a bunch of options, and only one is the actually state D-M-V site.

But now there's hope that these sites will soon be taken down.

The federal trade commission filed a complaint against about 50 web based companies claiming that they were deceiving customers into trying to complete transactions.

These were from everything from getting a fishing license to applying for section 8 housing.

A federal judge has ordered the sites to stop, ruling there's quote "good cause to believe" the sites violated federal deceptive commerce act regulations. REAL IDs Need Online Application, Homeland Security Says

