Community members discuss rise in crime on Randleman road

Just this month, there have been two bank robberies, a gas station robbery and a shooting on Randleman road in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community members in Greensboro are begging for a change after another incident on Randleman road this past weekend.

The shooting on Sunday comes just a couple of weeks after the Truist bank, Wells Fargo bank, and Fairway gas station were all robbed in separate incidents on different days. People who live in that area said enough is enough, something needs to be done.

“Everybody is looking, kind of staying on alert, standing on pins and needles, because they don't know what couple happens next," said a community member at a public meeting Monday night.

This meeting took place after the shooting Sunday night. Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Greensboro Police got calls of shots fired to the 2300 block where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One attendee said that a way to attack crime is through visibility, saying police officers need to engage with the public and add surveillance to the area.

Officer Mebane with the Greensboro Police Department was at the meeting, taking notes and offering help to the community.

WFMY spoke to a community activist who has dealt with gun violence in her personal life, Qumara Lee.

Lee lost her son 3-years-ago after he was shot and killed while walking home from the gas station in High Point.

Now, she uses her pain to help prevent others from feeling the same loss.

“I want to bring awareness to gun violence and what it’s doing to our community and how it’s tearing our community down,” Lee continues, “pointing a gun and pulling the trigger on someone else it’s not the answer."

He believes more can be done in these high-crime areas, like investing more money to help the people who live there.

"We cannot separate violence or crime in impoverished areas from a lack of resources. So when we are talking about crime, especially in low-income areas you have to bring in economic disparity,” Foushee explained.

Both Foushee and Hightower said that getting the community involved is a good starting point.

“We have to look at this from a holistic point of view of how the community gets involved and interacts as well,” Hightower said.

Officer Mebane told community members that more watch groups are being created around Randleman Road.