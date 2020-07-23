Davidson County Schools approves in-school and remote learning reopening plan

The Davidson County school district will begin plan B on September 14 with an A-B day schedule.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Schools approved their option two plan which includes in-school and remote learning.

Under the plan, students will undergo a one-week orientation beginning on August 17. Each student will go to school for one day during that week. Each student will get their equipment to take home, meet with their teachers to talk about expectations, and learn safety procedures. After that week, students would remain remote for the next three weeks to adapt to remote learning.

The school district will then begin plan B on September 14 with an A-B day schedule. That means students will learn in school two days of the week and will remote learn the other days.

