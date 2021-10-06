'We have to put in a little more effort' | School safety solutions still up in the air

On Thursday, the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education will host an informational workshop. They plan to discuss school safety and security.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One student was killed in class, guns have been found in schools, and threats made have forced lockdowns, when will we find solutions?

It's something both Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools continue to wrap their heads around this semester.

What we've learned is that those solutions are up in the air, at least for now.

A former gang member in the Triad is trying to help kids make better choices. He said youth need more activities and other things to look forward to so they can stay out of trouble.

Keeping kids busy with different after-school programs and activities seems to be an answer we heard a lot over the past few weeks. We've heard it from school officials to law enforcement and the Forsyth County District Attorney.

The ideas of clear backpacks or no backpack policies have been thrown around, but no policy changes have been made yet.

Shunta Frazier, a former gang member, shared his thoughts on those possibilities. He said he thinks it could be a start.

"Anything to make everybody feel safe, who wants to go somewhere where they don't feel comfortable," Frazier said. "We're going to have to come into play, we have to put in a little more effort, we have to pay attention a little more."

Sharon Frazier works for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and is also on the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Gang Steering Committee. She said students need to be listened to.

"We have to be aware of conversations. Again, what are kids coming to school with that came from the community or came from home, so having all staff, even our students listening for signs of problems," Frazier said.