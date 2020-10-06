Coronavirus in North Carolina: Wednesday updates

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

11 a.m. - Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro is hosting a coronavirus testing event on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in partnership with Cone Health. The church is located at 1301 Alamance Church Road. You must register online to be tested.

"As a committed partner in Greensboro, Mount Zion Greensboro will continue to support the community to make a better life for the citizens of Greensboro by serving the families and partners of the city," the church said in a statement.

News to note:

Gov. Cooper is asking people who have attended large events recently to get tested for COVID-19.

Cooper and state health officials issued an order for Ace Speedway to close after the racetrack held multiple events with thousands of patrons.

NCDHHS recently released back to school guidelines, which would include screening students for COVID-19 before they can reenter their classrooms.

